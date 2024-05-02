Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 49,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,668,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $198.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.20. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.