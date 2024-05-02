Verona Pharma (VRNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Verona Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 33.33, a current ratio of 33.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

