Verona Pharma (VRNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Verona Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Verona Pharma Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 33.33, a current ratio of 33.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on VRNA
Verona Pharma Company Profile
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Verona Pharma
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.