Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Verra Mobility worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 1,439.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,194 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 457,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200,755 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth $14,679,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,201,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,421 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.76 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

