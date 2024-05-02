Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 13.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 12.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 48,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 396.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

