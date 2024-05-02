Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading Down 0.4%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.85 and last traded at C$6.88. Approximately 261,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 302,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$457.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.40.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

