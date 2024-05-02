Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading Down 0.4%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCXGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.85 and last traded at C$6.88. Approximately 261,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 302,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Victoria Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$457.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.40.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

