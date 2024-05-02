View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock Price Down 35.3%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 35.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 2,060,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 742% from the average session volume of 244,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
View Stock Down 35.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.
About View
View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.
