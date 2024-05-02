Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 91,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 141,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

