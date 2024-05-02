W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Trading 3.4% Higher

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 66.80 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 66.80 ($0.84). 64,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 193,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.60 ($0.81).

W.A.G payment solutions Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 82.92. The stock has a market cap of £460.94 million and a PE ratio of -1,113.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.39.

W.A.G payment solutions Company Profile

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. It offers various services, including Energy and Toll payment solutions; Tax refund and Fleet management services; smart navigation and location-based services; and other services, such as parking, washing, truck-repair, freight ferry booking, pre and post-paid payment card, roadside assistance, cross-border currency exchange services, insurance, and eurowag cash services.

