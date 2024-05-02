Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.33.

NYSE WCN opened at $162.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $173.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

