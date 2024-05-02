WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of WD-40 worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 100.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $226.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.17. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Pendarvis bought 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 942 shares of company stock valued at $226,897 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.