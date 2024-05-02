Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $4,878,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 33,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 53,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $163.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $174.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.95. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

