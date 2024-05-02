Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $830.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $863.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $644.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $272.40 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.55.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

