Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

4/26/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $159.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $154.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $164.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/15/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $137.53 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $143.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.76.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

