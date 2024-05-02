Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equifax (EFX)

Equifax (NYSE: EFX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2024 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $273.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $291.00 to $272.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $276.00 to $241.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Equifax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $273.00 to $291.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EFX stock opened at $220.67 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

In related news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Equifax by 55.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

