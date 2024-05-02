Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Masco (MAS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Masco (NYSE: MAS):

4/25/2024 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $74.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $79.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/5/2024 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.33. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Masco

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Masco by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 70.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Masco by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

