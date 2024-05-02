Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (TSE:WDO)

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Walker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WDO. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.33.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$10.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.50 and a beta of 0.75. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$6.33 and a 12-month high of C$11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

