Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stake Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 808.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

