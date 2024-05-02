Wheels Up Experience (UP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $2.47. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 291.29% and a negative net margin of 38.89%. The business had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of UP opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Wheels Up Experience has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Activity at Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

In related news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $72,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.