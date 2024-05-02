Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of WVVI opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

