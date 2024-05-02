X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $185.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.49. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 16,915,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 955,196 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 668,422 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,473,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 334.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 294,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,708 shares of company stock valued at $170,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

