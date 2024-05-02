Xerox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

Xerox Stock Down 1.7 %

XRX stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. Xerox has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.78.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 87.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 30,127.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,733.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

