Xometry (XMTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Xometry has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.78 million. On average, analysts expect Xometry to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xometry Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.28. Xometry has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xometry

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,153.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,153.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,243 shares of company stock worth $247,252 over the last ninety days. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.