Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,240 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Yelp worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Yelp by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,681 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Yelp by 14.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,635 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Yelp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,085 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,643 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 13.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,632 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $40.44 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YELP. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,134,452.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $111,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,994.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

