YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $34.27 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18,467 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

