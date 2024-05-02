Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,163 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,608.3% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,639. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,938. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

