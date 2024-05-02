Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in GATX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in GATX by 8.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in GATX by 225.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GATX stock opened at $124.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.58. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $135.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $294,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,963.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $294,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,963.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GATX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on GATX

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.