Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 111 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NewMarket by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 4,435.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,678,000 after acquiring an additional 85,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,028 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 334.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,841,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEU opened at $530.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $608.06 and its 200-day moving average is $563.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $387.16 and a 52 week high of $650.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.45.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

