Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 3,027 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Kohl’s by 56.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Kohl’s by 392.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Kohl’s Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KSS opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

