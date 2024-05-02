Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 662,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 251,112 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,659,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,013 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 182,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

HST opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

