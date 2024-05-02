Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.04. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 323.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.