Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 147,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 42,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 45,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

