Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $98.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

