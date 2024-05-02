Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,278,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,249,000 after purchasing an additional 623,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,601,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,074,000 after purchasing an additional 426,077 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 73,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,754,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after buying an additional 50,091 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 13.1 %

HI stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hillenbrand news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 11,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $511,958.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,103.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

