Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Knife River in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Knife River in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Knife River in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNF shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Knife River stock opened at $77.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $83.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.47 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

