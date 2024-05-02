Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 660,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,682,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.86. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,346,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

