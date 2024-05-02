Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in CarMax by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 147,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 114,772 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $2,133,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $67.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

