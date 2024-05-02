Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,637,000 after buying an additional 1,005,170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after buying an additional 885,199 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,993.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after buying an additional 820,660 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,062,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

