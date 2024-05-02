Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 57,711 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.66.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

