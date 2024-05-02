Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Diodes alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,840 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 586,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57,817 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Diodes Price Performance

DIOD stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,477,364.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,492 shares in the company, valued at $17,477,364.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.