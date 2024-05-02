Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BUD opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $61.23.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.8722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BUD. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

