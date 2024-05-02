Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,645 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,199 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 56,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RIO opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $2.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

