Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Otter Tail worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,413,000 after acquiring an additional 132,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Otter Tail by 8,231.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 185,702 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 64,876 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Otter Tail by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTTR opened at $86.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.84. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $314.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.468 per share. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

