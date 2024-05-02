Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 332.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 305.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Shares of TFX opened at $211.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.74 and its 200 day moving average is $226.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

