Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

NYSE:JXN opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $70.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

