Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in EnerSys by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in EnerSys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in EnerSys by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $79.90 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.71.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

