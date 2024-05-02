Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Helmerich & Payne worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,929,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after purchasing an additional 113,735 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,414 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,218,000 after acquiring an additional 34,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,970,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,061,000 after acquiring an additional 190,134 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

NYSE:HP opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

