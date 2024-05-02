Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Matson worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Matson alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Matson by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Matson by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Matson by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Matson by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Down 2.1 %

MATX opened at $105.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $122.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.79.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MATX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.