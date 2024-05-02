Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 383.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after buying an additional 174,917 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Trimble by 43.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,254,000 after buying an additional 176,139 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trimble by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Trimble by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 74,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,321,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $178,887,000 after buying an additional 95,588 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $58.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,828 shares of company stock worth $1,013,519. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

