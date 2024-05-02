Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 13,506 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,506 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

WRB opened at $77.78 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

