Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 4,893.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,081,000 after acquiring an additional 594,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,609,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,811,000 after purchasing an additional 167,505 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88,282 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BCO opened at $87.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.02. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $93.25.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

